Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.