Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

