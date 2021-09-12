Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

