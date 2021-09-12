Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

