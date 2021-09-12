State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 793,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $233,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

