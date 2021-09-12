State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

