Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) vs. QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Critical Analysis

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.9% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -3.32% N/A -8.78% Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuoteMedia and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.39 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -19.00 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.16 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Steel Connect on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

