Stellar Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.68 billion and $534.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00180907 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.00604171 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,808 coins and its circulating supply is 23,689,964,225 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

