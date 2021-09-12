Stephen (Steve) McGovern Buys 255,581 Shares of Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) Stock

Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) insider Stephen (Steve) McGovern purchased 255,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,022,068.42 ($730,048.87).

Stephen (Steve) McGovern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dubber alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen (Steve) McGovern 1,000,000 shares of Dubber stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Dubber Corporation Limited operates a unified call recording platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers Dubber platform, a secure and scalable call recording solution; and Dubber AI, transcribes content to facilitate key word search, as well as gives sentiment ratings based on the language used during the call.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.