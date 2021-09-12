Stephens Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $96.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.61.

DSGX stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

