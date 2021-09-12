Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $213.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $244.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.