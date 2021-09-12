Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Welltower stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

