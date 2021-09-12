Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 107.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 222.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $748.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.