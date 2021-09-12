Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

