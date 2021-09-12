Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.