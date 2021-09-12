Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

