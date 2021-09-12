Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

SUMO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.21 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.