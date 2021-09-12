Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

