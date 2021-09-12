SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.