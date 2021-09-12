Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

SGRY opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

