SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

GMTX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 614,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

