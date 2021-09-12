Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

