Swiss National Bank Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

