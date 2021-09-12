Swiss National Bank Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

