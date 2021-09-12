Swiss National Bank Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

