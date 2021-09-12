Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

