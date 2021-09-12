Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.08 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

