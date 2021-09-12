Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of KBR worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in KBR by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.