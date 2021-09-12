Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 91 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.