Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,996,000. Bally’s comprises about 7.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALY opened at $47.25 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

