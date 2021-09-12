T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

