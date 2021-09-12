Taglich Brothers Comments on Phunware, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

