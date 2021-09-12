TALi Digital Limited (ASX:TD1) Insider Buys A$11,745.44 in Stock

TALi Digital Limited (ASX:TD1) insider Glenn Smith bought 345,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,745.44 ($8,389.60).
The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About TALi Digital
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for TALi Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALi Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.