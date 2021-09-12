Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

TVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

TSE TVE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.54. 1,415,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

