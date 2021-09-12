Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,550,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

