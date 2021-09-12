Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other Tassal Group news, insider James Fazzino purchased 70,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.52 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$247,614.40 ($176,867.43).

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

