TDK Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.35.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTDKY. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.