TDK Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.35.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
