TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0387 on Major Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $38,955.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

