Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,753 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

