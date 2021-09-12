Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,122 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

