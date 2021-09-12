Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $509,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of LMND opened at $74.72 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

