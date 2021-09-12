Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $570,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Radian Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 929,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

