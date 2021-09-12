Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $601.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.77 and its 200 day moving average is $448.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

