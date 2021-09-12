Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,907 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

