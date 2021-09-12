Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 88,922.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,381 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,856,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 462,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $25.26 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.