Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

