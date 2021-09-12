Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.