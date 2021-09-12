Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC opened at $142.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

