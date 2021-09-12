Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Head to Head Survey

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Vonage 0 3 4 0 2.57

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $16.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Vonage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $1.93 10.21 Vonage $1.25 billion 2.92 -$36.21 million $0.17 85.18

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Vonage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

