TENT Achieves Market Cap of $853,436.93 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $853,436.93 and approximately $99,021.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00288176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00147147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00183706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001283 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003315 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,698,660 coins and its circulating supply is 38,621,568 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

