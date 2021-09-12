Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

