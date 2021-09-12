Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Down 24.5% This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $136.41 million and $21.32 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,329,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.